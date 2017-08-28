Woman sent to 35 years in federal prison as part of drug, sex trafficking conspiracy

Mugshot of Shaquana Brookins, 32. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal judge sentenced Shaquana Brookins to 35 years in a federal prison as part of a drug and sex trafficking conspiracy. According to court records, Brookins pled guilty to federal weapons, drug and sex trafficking charges on Oct. 21, 2016.

“It was a great outcome for the case,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Tampa Field Division Daryl R. McCrary. “We were fortunate to do the case that could make sure that these individuals weren't there in the community.”

Brookins was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Monday on the following charges: sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; conspiracy to manufacture and distribute crack cocaine; and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The Court scheduled a separate hearing to determine restitution owed to two of her victims.

“Sexual trafficking and firearms offense are two of the more heinous crimes I think of when you talk about how it impacts the public and on the individuals," he said.

Brookins trafficked drugs including cocaine, flakka, heroin and prostitutes throughout Mayport and the Southside between the Summer of 2013 through late 2015, according to court records. She also carried a gun for “intimidation purposes.” Around March 2014, Brookins began operating in the sex trafficking business, with a woman known in court documents as "D.C." The court documents said Brookins physically hurt D.C.

“Brookins repeatedly beat D.C. including hitting her while holding a pistol and kicking her. Some of these beatings were intended by Brookins to cause D.C. to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to court records obtained by First Coast News.

Brookins began prostituting D.C. using the website Backpage.com. D.C. was addicted to crack cocaine, and Brookins controlled her by exploiting her addiction, according to court records.

“[Brookins] repeatedly beat D.C. in order to cause her to engage in commercial sex acts and to punish her if she stole drugs or withheld money. On several occasions, the victim attempted to escape from Brookins, but was forced by Brookins to return,” court records state.

“She had a pretty large cliental that really stretch the gamut of individual including a defense attorney,” McCrary said.

In May, First Coast News told you about Tomsilav Golik, a local defense attorney and former Duval County Public defender, hired to represent trafficked prostitutes who got arrested. She paid Golik in cocaine.

“Brookins obtained a Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver from Golik, which she paid for with crack cocaine. Prior to possessing the firearm, she had been convicted of four felonies, including grand theft auto, sale of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and therefore was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law,” said a release from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, Brookins’s criminal enterprise included a driver, Victor Billy Parra, who would take the victim and others to commercial sex “dates” in exchange for crack cocaine. Parra was prosecuted in a separate case for selling crack cocaine to an undercover ATF agent and was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison.

Brookins told the judge she has mental and anger issues. Her attorney and relatives declined to speak on camera. Her attorney did say however, his client believes she is a product of the streets.

During the sentencing, the judge called Brookins actions “horrific” and said since age 14, she has shown no respect for the law.

The mother of D.C. was in court and afterward said her daughter is doing better, but still has

a way to go to fully recover. D.C.’s mother said she was happy with the judge’s sentencing decision

and glad Brookins is off the street.

“We are here to ensure a reduction of violent crime in our community,” McCrary said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV