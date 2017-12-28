WTLV
Woman killed in mobile home fire in the Wonderwood area

First Coast News , WTLV 5:16 AM. EST December 29, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A mobile home goes up in flames early Friday morning killing a woman in the Wonderwood area, officials report. 

The fire broke out on the 2800 block of West Regas Drive. The State Fire Marshal is still on scene as of early Friday morning investigating the cause of the fire. 

The woman's identity has not yet been released. First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

