Woman attacked after using the park bathroom in St. Johns County

A woman was reportedly attacked after using the bathroom in St. Johns County Tuesday night.

St. Johns County deputies were called to Julington Creek Plantation Park in reference to a battery call. When they arrived, they found three women sitting outside, two of which were witnesses to the incident who consoled the woman who was attacked.

According to deputies, the woman finished using the bathroom and when she exited the building, someone jumped her and started punching her. She fell to the ground and the attacker kept hitting her. The attacker only stopped and ran off when she cried out for help, deputies say. The woman said she doesn't remember being followed.

One of the witnesses told deputies she was walking her dog nearby when she heard the woman scream for help. She said she saw the suspect hitting her while she was on the ground, then saw the suspect run away and ran passed her.

The other witness told deputies she was meeting someone at the park. She said she heard the woman being attacked yell at the suspect to get off of her. She said she saw the woman covered in blood.

The woman and the witnesses describe the attacker as a younger man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, authorities haven't made any arrests.

