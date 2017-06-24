Woman arrested for DUI after car crash in Mandarin

A woman was arrested for DUI on Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car near the intersection of Losco Road and Ridge Point Drive.
JSO said it happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The crash damaged the fence of two homes as well as a shed.
JSO says they arrested a woman for DUI after doing this along Losco Rd. Luckily no one was hurt! @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Y07p3D4yai— Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) June 24, 2017
No one was hurt in the accident.
