Woman arrested for DUI after car crash in Mandarin

Sarah Kimbro and Stephanie Kim, WTLV 5:38 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

A woman was arrested for DUI on Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car near the intersection of Losco Road and Ridge Point Drive.

JSO said it happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The crash damaged the fence of two homes as well as a shed.

No one was hurt in the accident.

