Woman, 6-year-old boy killed in Camden County house fire

WOODBINE, Ga. - An adult and a young child died in a house fire in Camden County early Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Myra Bonita Butler and six-year-old Anthony Green.

Camden County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Ben Butler Lane, just south of Woodbine at about 6:10 a.m. Crews arrived to find two adjoining homes fully engulfed in flames.

Three people were in the house when the flames broke out, officials said. Anthony Green's grandmother, Marcia Butler, was able to escape the fire. Myra Butler was Green’s aunt.

Both of the buildings are a total loss. The Georgia State Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause the of the fire. Officials say the family had been without power since Sunday because of Hurricane Irma.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

