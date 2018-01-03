Wintry weather forcing road closures on the First Coast

As wintry weather hits the First Coast, state and county officials are making decisions regarding the closure of roads in our area.
Below is a running list of closures in our area:
PEARCE COUNTY
- Officials said bridges in Pearce County have been or are being closed.
GLYNN COUNTY
- The St. Simons Island Causeway has been closed due to an accident and ice on the bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sending a crew to put down salt on the bridge to melt the ice.
- Officials are monitoring the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. Ice on the road is hindering traffic, according to the Brunswick Police Department.
WARE COUNTY
- Ware County Dispatch reports all bridges, overpasses on Highway 84 from Waycross to Blackshear are being closed.
I-10
- All of Interstate 10 is shut down between mile markers 203-258.
We will continue to update this page as more closures are announced.
