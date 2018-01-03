Wintry weather forcing road closures on the First Coast

Driving in the rain can be frustrating for many, just ask them. (Photo: MIKE LYONS)

As wintry weather hits the First Coast, state and county officials are making decisions regarding the closure of roads in our area.

Below is a running list of closures in our area:

PEARCE COUNTY

- Officials said bridges in Pearce County have been or are being closed.

GLYNN COUNTY

- The St. Simons Island Causeway has been closed due to an accident and ice on the bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sending a crew to put down salt on the bridge to melt the ice.

- Officials are monitoring the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. Ice on the road is hindering traffic, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

WARE COUNTY

- Ware County Dispatch reports all bridges, overpasses on Highway 84 from Waycross to Blackshear are being closed.

I-10

- All of Interstate 10 is shut down between mile markers 203-258.

We will continue to update this page as more closures are announced.

© 2018 WTLV-TV