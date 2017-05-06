Wildfires burning in Jacksonville area

Brush fire near Route 1 and Race Track Road on Saturday. (PHOTO: Jeff Valin)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a dense smoke advisory on Saturday that's in effect until 8 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said their units are on scene of a wildfire west of Philips Highway and north of Race Track Road. The call came in at 1:46 p.m. from the Florida Forestry Service. JFRD said they were flying above the wildfire and spotted it.

Florida Forestry Service tweeted that the "#RaceTrackFire" fire is eight acres and 60% contained.

Annaleasa Winter with the Florida Forestry Service of Jacksonville said the fire should be contained by the end of the day. She added that the area is swampy so light tractors are having difficulty.

# RaceTrackFire (PHOTO: Florida Forestry Service of Jacksonville on Twitter)

#RaceTrackFire is 8 acres in size and 50% contained, 2 forestry dozers are plowing fire lines but terrain is swampy- requesting heavy dozer pic.twitter.com/zG8ovnQGSG — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 6, 2017

Chief Loren Mock with Clay County Fire Rescue said a call came in about 1:25 p.m. about a small fire on a private property west of Thunder Road and north of Jim's Court. Chief Mock said a Florida Forestry Service helicopter spotted the fire.

Florida Forestry Service tweeted that the "#ThunderWestFire" is 0.25 acres and it is 50% contained.

Annaleasa Winter with the Florida Forestry Service of Jacksonville said two bulldozers put a line around the fire and "Clay County Fire Rescue is mopping up hot spots."

# ThunderWestFire (PHOTO: Florida Forestry Service of Jacksonville on Twitter)

#ThunderWestFire 1/4 acre W of Thunder Road. Clay Fire is mopping up & forestry is dozing a fire break- lots of duff 50% cont @ClayCounty_EM pic.twitter.com/eqPqyKafSI — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 6, 2017

If you have breathing problems, it is advised that you stay indoors.

Smoke in sky above brush fire near Route 1 and Race Track Road, 2:10 PM Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BgX6pSXDui — Jeff Valin (@JeffValin) May 6, 2017

