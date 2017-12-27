Widespread flu outbreaks hitting California, nearly half the country

A Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report Prepared by the Influenza Division, courtesy of the CDC. (Photo: Courtesy: Center for Disease Control)

The flu is spreading all across the country.

According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, "seasonal influenza activity increased sharply in the United States." The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 12 to 23. Flu activity in California has hit what's considered 'widespread'.

The best way fight the flu, is to get a flu shot, says the CDC. The second best option, according to their report, is antiviral drugs.

"Antiviral drugs are an important second line of defense that can be used to treat flu illness," the report states.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Other states reporting 'widespread' flu status include:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

