Why details surrounding the U.S. Marshal shooting are so scarce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are mum on details, after a U.S. Marshal shot a suspect following a chase on the Southside Wednesday afternoon.



Dozens of local, state and federal officers were on the scene investigating where the chase came to an end on Meadowbrook Boulevard, just off Beach Boulevard, across from the Alhambra Theater.

Tiffany Thomas captured authorities apprehending a suspect as he was reportedly being tased Wednesday afternoon, right in front of her house near Meadowbrook and and Aroid Court.

That same day, Todd Dellobuono said he was heading east near Beach Boulevard and Kernan, when he was confronted by a wrong-way driver behind the wheel of a maroon SUV.



"He hits the median at a good 60 to 80 miles per hour, and jumps back over into the westbound lane nearly crashing, head on collision into my vehicle," Dellobuono said.



That maroon vehicle was in the middle of the police activity Wednesday, with bullet holes in the passenger side window and a flat tire.



Aside from witness accounts, we still don't have a narrative from authorities as to what exactly happened.



"I get it that some bystanders want to know, but they should get the truth to the matter, not bits and pieces of it," First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said.



First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said federal and state agencies, like FDLE, often aren't compelled to give statements right away. That's unlike the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which is led by Sheriff Mike Williams, who because he's a public official, is more obligated to be transparent.



"I think he wants the constituents to know what happened and how it happened, as best as he can explain it," Baughman said in regard to Williams.



As for FDLE's investigation, Baughman said the typical protocol is that FDLE will ask the U.S. Marshal, who fired their weapon, four or five questions regarding basic facts about the shooting, but nothing that would lead to any culpability. It's usually not until 48 to 72 hours after that marshal has a chance to consult legal council that they will likely give a statement about the shooting.

"Since it's at its infancy stage, until they collect all the facts, and they know how it transpired, it would be better to give the story in it's totality rather than come out and say something right up front," Baughman said.



Authorities have not yet released the name or number of suspects or conditions.



This investigation could take a few months, according to Baughman.

