Who is Judge Corrigan? A look into the judge presiding over Corrine Brown's case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federal fraud trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown may have a lot of known names, but many people may not know who the judge is that will preside over her case: Judge Timothy Corrigan.

Corrigan was appointed to the bench in 2002 by President George Bush.

“Judge Corrigan is one of the premier federal judges in the country,” said former prosecutor Curtis Fallgatter.

Fallgatter said Judge Corrigan is smart and fair.

“Of course what you like when you walk in the court is a judge who treats everyone with respect and that is what you get with him," he said.

Over the years, Corrigan has been the judge in cases involving discrimination against black firefighters, a local man who attempted to go to the Middle East to join al-Qaeda and a corruption case dealing with a former Jacksonville Port Authority chairman.

Judge Corrigan isn't like all judges, either. He's been a victim.

In 2013, Corrigan was watching television when Aaron Richardson fired a shot into his home, nearly missing Corrigan's head by two inches.

Richardson plotted to kill the judge and forge his signature on a letter freeing him from prison. Investigators said Richardson hid in a line of bushes on the side of the home and fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle. Richardson was convicted this year and sentenced to 343 years in prison.

Corrigan had previously sentenced Richardson to three years for an unrelated crime.

Since the failed murder attempt, Corrigan has remained on the bench.

Now, before him will be the trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown and Fallgatter said there couldn't be a better judge for this high profile case.

“He always makes a level playing field and incredibly fair and he is a tremendous asset to our community," he said.

