Where to save the most when you're shopping

Who isn't looking to save a few bucks? We wanted to know how much extra you pay for the convenience factor when you head to the drug store to pick something up, instead of shopping at a big box store.

So, we made a list of several commonly bought items to buy and compare. We also checked out online prices for several items.

Here’s what we found:

Diapers - a 21 pack of Pampers

Big box store: $8.97.

Drug store price: $11.99

Difference $3.02

*Online price: $8.12

Sunscreen - Banana Boat Sport 50+ SPF

Big box store: $6.97

Drug store $10.99

Difference: $4.02

*Online price: $6.62

Bottled water - 1 L Aquafina

Big box store: $1.

Drug store: $2.19.

Difference: $1.19

*Online price: only available in bulk

Excedrin - 24 caplet bottle

Big box $3.84.

Drug store: $6.69

Difference: $2.85

*Online price: $6.15

Clorox wipes – 75 count

Big box store: $4.63

Drug store $7.49

Difference: $2.86

*Online price: $4.69

Batteries – AA 8 pack Duracell

Big Box store: $6.94

Drug store: $10.79

Difference: $3.85

*Online price: $7.19

Milk -- a half gallon

Big box store: $2.86

Drug store $3.19

Difference $0.33

*Online: not available for at home shipping

Deodorant – 3 oz Speed Stick

Big box store: $1.98

Drug store: $3.29

Difference: $1.31

*Online price: Only available in 2 pack

Lipstick – Cover Girl Outlast Illumina

Big box store: $7.94

Drug store: $10.79

Difference $2.85

*Online price: $7.74

Chips – Doritos 9.75 oz. bag Nacho Cheese

Big box store: $2.50

Drug store: $4.29

Difference: $1.79

*Online price: Not available in single pack

We bought all items at the price listed that did not require us to use a frequent shopper program. But, if you sign up for a store card or frequent shopper program you can, at times, get discounts on single items or on items or when you buy more than one. You can also look for buy one, get one free deals at stores. Another option to keep in mind: apps. Some store will offer discounts if you download and use their app in the store when you’re shopping.

