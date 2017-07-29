Where to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day

Photo: Bill Milne, Getty Images

It only comes once a year and today is the day.

First proclaimed a holiday in 1977 by Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski, July 29 is recognized as National Chicken Wing Day.

Buffalo, N.Y. is considered the birthplace of the chicken wing, hence the name buffalo wings. However, you don't have to be from the Empire State to enjoy some of the following deals.

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer boneless wings plus a side of fries for $9.99 and traditional wings plus a side of fries for $12.99.

BJ's will offer its patrons half off of any full order of chicken wings with a minimum food purchase of $9.95.

One offer per table only and you'll need to bring the coupon, which you can find by clicking the link above.

On July 29, it'll be National "Smoked" Chicken Wing Day at Hooters. You can get 10 FREE smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

With less calories per smoked wing when compared to the traditional style, "smoking can be addictive," as Hooters says.

You can purchase $1 wings all day on July 29 at Hurricane Grill & Wings in quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20.

If you spend $20 or more you'll get two FREE sodas or domestic draft beers. Flavor Rewards Members will also receive a bonus $5 reward. The rub: this deal is only good for those dining in.

Exclusive to Florida, WingHouse Bar & Grill locations will offer you five FREE wings when you purchase 10 or more on July 29. The offer is only good for original or buffalo style wings.

Select Wingstop locations will offer five FREE boneless wings with any additional wing purchase on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get 20 boneless wings for $10.99 or 20 jumbo wings for $15.99, no strings or coupons attached. This offer will only be applicable at Wing Zone locations on July 29.

