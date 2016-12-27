In Wet ‘n Wild’s place, according to Universal Orlando’s blog, plans are under way for Universal’s Volcano Bay (pictured). (Photo: UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

Orlando’s iconic Wet 'n Wild attraction is closing at the end of the week after almost 40 years of offering locals and tourists a place to escape the Florida heat.

Sarah Biondo has held a season pass for years and made sure to schedule a final visit.

"We heard it was closing so we got season passes for the last splash," Biondo said.

WESH 2 NEWS | Wet 'n Wild closing this week

Wet 'n Wild is owned by Universal Orlando, which is building a new, next-generation water park called Volcano Bay that's set to open next summer.

Despite the anticipation of the new water park there is some sadness over the closing of Wet 'n Wild.

Ash Condon spent the day after Christmas at Wet 'n Wild with his daughter.

"I came here a lot when I was her age so to see it go away is, it’s sad, ya know? I spent a good deal of my childhood here and I looked forward to going to this park as much as any of the other ones so it's awful to see it go away," Condon said.

As for what will become of Wet 'n Wild, WESH 2 News reported last month that court documents reveal Universal may be planning to build a hotel resort in its place.

So far, Universal won't comment on its plans but has said the nearly 300 employees who work at Wet 'n Wild will be transferred to jobs at Universal.