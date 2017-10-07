Westside traffic crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An early morning traffic crash on Jacksonville's Westside has resulted in life threatening injuries sustained by a motorcyclist after an SUV stuck them on Old Middleburg Rd.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an SUV turned north onto Middleburg Rd. from Memorial Park Rd. and crashed into a motorcycle heading the same direction. The driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle has since been transported to a nearby hospital with a potentially life threatening head injury, authorities have said. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The driver of the SUV has since been located and is being detained for further questioning, JSO Traffic Homicide is currently on the scene of the accident and will continue to investigate the crash. The driver at fault in the accident has not been determined.

Northbound lanes of Old Middleburg Rd. have been closed near Alachua Ave. Traffic heading north has been diverted to Memorial Park Rd. and then east on Lenox Ave. Alternatively, drivers can take Memorial Park Rd. to Normandy Blvd. and then east to Lane Ave.

