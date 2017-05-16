Well-known Jacksonville pastor R.J. Washington passes away

RJ Washington. Photo Courtesy: Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church

Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church Pastor Rodney "R.J." Washington, 54, has passed away, an immediate family member confirmed to First Coast News.

The Jacksonville native founded the Titus ministry in 1985. The Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church was built in 2002. The church is located at 12335 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Washington's work was seen throughout the world on television. He appeared on FOX, BET and Word Network, among other channels.

© 2017 WTLV-TV