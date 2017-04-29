PHOTO: Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh Facebook page

Lines were wrapped around Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville as the annual “Welcome to Rockville” kicked off on Saturday, April 29.

Thousands of rock fans are expected to attend the festival throughout the weekend, but for some local kids and teens it’s what’s happening on and off the stage that will be a special experience for them this year.

“We are three Christians who are in a positive message band, Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh. We go by GFM.”

Jacksonville sisters Maggie, CJ, and Lulu English are part of a weekend long student experience program sponsored by "Welcome to Rockville" that teaches local kids and teens, who are interested in pursuing careers in music, what goes into putting on a major production.

“It’s so cool to see how all the background. You see on stage people playing but you never see all the people getting their gear off shifting it off.”

It’s a program called The Student Experience (TSE), similar to an internship for "rock-n-rollers.”

A blessing say these sisters who believe knowing the ins and outs of rock will take them to the next level. But also because they're all underage, it’s a chance to hang out with other musicians.

Tickets are still available online for the event which takes places Saturday and Sunday at Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville.

