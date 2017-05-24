Weekend events to go on amid high security

Thousands of people will attend the Jazz Festival and the first concerts at Daily's Place (PHOTO: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Thousands of people will flock to Downtown Jacksonville Memorial Day Weekend for the annual Jazz Festival and the first concerts at Daily’s Place, and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they’re prepared to keep everyone safe.

“We will have everything that we can possibly do to ensure that this environment is safe,” Chief Leonard Propper of JSO’s Community Affairs and Special Events Division said. Propper said JSO evaluates security protocol following every major event before deciding whether to make changes.

“Any time there’s an event throughout the world we study that, we research that, we have intelligence units, we have background investigators, we have all kinds of things that we look at,” Propper said. “We evaluate our plans and make sure they’re providing the superior service.”

The challenge with Jazz Fest, Propper said, is that it’s an outdoor event with multiple points of entry. He urged the public to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious.

Additionally, Propper warned that JSO will be giving orders to maintain safety and said it’s critical for people to comply.

“We will have to approach people and say ‘I need to look in your bag.’ We will have to approach people and say ‘you can’t gather right here’. We will have to approach people and say ‘hey you have to move out of this area.’ All that’s based on facts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaguars and SMG Jacksonville staff Wednesday addressed the media ahead of the first concert at Daily’s Place, happening Saturday night.

“You think about all the young people, particularly a lot of young kids, that were targeted in that attack. I mean there’s just no excuse for that,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said, reflecting on the Manchester attack.

While Lamping said he couldn’t reveal specific security protocol, he said Daily’s Place guests can expect to see similar screening as at Jaguars games.

“I think it’s safe to say that NFL stadiums have been at the forefront in terms of providing safe, secure environments for their fans,” Lamping said. “And as I mentioned earlier, we’ll be adopting the exact same security protocols at Daily’s Place.”

Construction on Daily’s Place is still ongoing; Lamping said work has been going on 22 hours per day for more than a month.

Lamping added most work could continue through the rain because it was happening under cover. However, the rain delayed pouring of concrete, which had to be rescheduled.

The City of Jacksonville still has to give its final stamp of approval for the venue to get an occupancy certificate, which Lamping is confident will happen before Saturday.

When asked if he had a backup plan, Lamping had strong words.

“Yeah I resign and I quit and I’m embarrassed that we called this press conference,” he said. “There will be an event at 7:30 on Saturday. Tedeschi Trucks Band. You can count on it.”

