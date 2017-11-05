Week of Valor: event raised thousands for K9s for Warriors and USS ADAMS museum

Throughout the next week, Jacksonville is honoring veterans with several events to show them just how much we support their sacrifice. Week of Valor began with the Blue Angels and there will be events all week honoring our veterans and military.

Sunday afternoon at the Riverside Arts Market the Salute to Veterans 5k and Patriotic Paws helped raise thousands for the K9s for Warriors program and USS ADAMS Museum.



Husband and wife Ingrid and David Underwood have something more than a just the calling to support and defend the Constitution of the United States in common.

They’re both purple heart recipients



“I was on foot patrol I wasn’t supposed to be there and a mine went off next to me and I ended up getting hurt,” Ingrid Underwood said.



In 2010 Ingrid suffered a major concussion and Traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

David also suffered a concussion and TBI sustained during not one but two roadside bombings.



“I got hit the first time in 2004 in Iraq then again in 2010 Afghanistan,” David Underwood said.

The decorated Marine veterans and their two boys were part of the hundreds of veterans, active duty personnel, civilians who came out to the Riverside Arts Market Sunday afternoon for the Salute to Veterans 5k to just show fellow veterans that if it’s help they need there’s help available.



“A lot of them don’t want to reach out for help… they’d rather live in the streets and say I don’t want part of this and be homeless and have nothing to do with the government,” Ingrid Underwood said.



The event also featured a Patriotic Paws parade the goal raising thousands of dollars for USS ADAMS Museum and the K9 for Warriors program.



The Week of Valor continues through Nov. 14th with a series of events hosted throughout the city that honoring the service and sacrifice of Jacksonville's military community.





