Wawa has 8 Jacksonville stores in the works. Here's when they'll open

(Florida Times-Union ) -- Wawa broke ground on its first two convenience stores in the area on Thursday. And in the process, it announced approximate opening dates for eight area locations, including one that will replace a much-troubled motel.

Town Center and Gate parkways, November/December.

Wilson Boulevard and Lane Avenue, November/December.

Beach Boulevard and Central Parkway, spring 2018.

Argyle Forest Boulevard and Old Middleburg Road, spring 2018.

Beach and Southside boulevards, summer 2018.

Blanding Boulevard and Filmore Street, Orange Park, November/December.

Blanding Boulevard and Henley Road, between Orange Park and Middleburg, spring 2018.

Park Avenue and Wells Road, Orange Park, summer 2018.

The latter is the site of the Parkway Inn, formerly Roadway Inn, which was ordered closed last year because of continued criminal activity.



Florida Times-Union