Water permit request withdrawn for controversial cattle ranch

In this 2012 photo, cows grazed in a pasture at Adena Springs, a ranch in Marion County now called Sleepy Creek. (Photo: Times-Union/Will Dickey)

The water permit request for an addition million gallons a day from Silver Springs was withdrawn Monday afternoon.

The Sleepy Creek Lands ranch has already received a permit allowing them to pull 1.5 million gallons a day from the already depleted Silver Springs, which is part of the Floridan Aquifer. Excessive use by cities and agriculture has hurt Silver Springs.

Sleepy Creek put in the request for the additional gallons in 2014 and it was up for review Tuesday morning at the St. Johns Water Management District meeting in Palatka.

READ MORE | Protest planned over Sleepy Creek water request for controversial cattle ranch

Protests were planned against the measure, which would allow for the ranch to pull around 2.5 million gallons a day until 2024 - at which point it would revert back to 1.5 million until 2034.

Multiple parties have filed legal claims against the request. "Petitions for a formal administrative hearing have been filed by multiple parties objecting to the staff recommendation for approval of the application," reads the district's website.

A judge will review the objections and the permit request and issue a recommendation to the water management district. The district will then take a look at the recommendation and vote to approve or deny the permit at a later date.

Despite the permit request being removed from the district's meeting agenda, protesters still plan to attend the meeting and voice their opposition to the request.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.