Mayor Curry urges people to stay off roads Wednesday amid wintry weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mayor Lenny Curry addressed winter storm conditions Tuesday, stating that people should stay off the roads on Wednesday as the cold weather comes through the First Coast.

During the news conference, Curry urged motorists to stay off the roads if they can to ensure their safety. Officials expect possible icy conditions on the roads Wednesday, prompting Curry to close all government offices that day for non-essential employees.

Curry also said JTA buses will run as usual on Wednesday, but that could change depending on the severity of Wednesday's weather.

Officials will be looking for slick spots on the highways, bridges and other roads to ensure the safety of the public, Curry said.

