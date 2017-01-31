Crowd protests Trump immigration order in Jacksonville

About 100 attended the protest, organized by the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Holding signs reading "We are the wall", "We are all immigrants" and "Resist", about 100 people joined a Tuesday afternoon protest against President Trump's immigration executive order at the Duval County Courthouse.

"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" was one of the chants that the crowd was led in.

The Jacksonville Progressive Coalition organized the protest.

“We want to show support to all our brothers and sisters from Middle Eastern countries and let them know we will not stand by while they are persecuted,” according to the Facebook event’s details. “Let’s all stand together as one voice as we take a stand against this tyranny. We understand love is what makes America great.”

One of the signs at the Duval County Courthouse

President Donald Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, excludes citizens from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq from entering America for 90 days, and suspends all refugees from entering the country for the next 120 days.”

