Watch: Jax Jimmy John's employees play jump rope with dough in Snapchat video

(Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Snapchat video sent to First Coast News shows Jimmy John’s employees playing with dough and as of Monday the fast-food sandwich chain is investigating.

“Oh that’s nasty,” said Betty White, a Jacksonville resident.

That's pretty much the reaction from everyone we showed the video to. A viewer who wanted to remain anonymous sent us video of Jacksonville Jimmy John’s Employees playing with dough.

In the video, you can see the dough hit the ground multiple times.

FCN contacted the River City location and a manager confirmed that there is an active investigation into the incident.

We don't know if this dough was or could have been used for bread or if it was just old dough about to be thrown out.

When asked for a comment, the manager said she had nothing else to say.

We left a message with Jimmy John's corporate office and are still awaiting their response.