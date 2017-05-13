Volunteers call on professionals to help feed first responders battling West Mims Fire

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page

As crews work around the clock to starve the raging West Mims wildfire, it's a task in itself to keep those firefighters fed.



Volunteers at Church of God in St. George, Georgia say the donations are coming in but they need just a little bit more help for the long-haul.

"We are fully supplied with most of the things we need but still we struggle," says Charlen Sears with Salvation Army St. Marys.

Sears says they feed 450 first responders three times a day.

"It's a challenge," says Sears.

Sears says is going to take the help from professionals to continue providing meals to the firefighters.

"We need those in the community who are interested in catering or preparing meals in a commercial kitchen to be able to prepare those for the firefighters," says Sears.

Sparked by a lightning strike, the West Mims Fire has been burning for more than a month and continues to spread.



At more than 150,000 acres and only 16% contained as of Saturday night, more firefighters, from all around the United States, are being called in to help.

Among the many volunteers, Sunny Allbritton, was serving dinner to firefighters when we told her the mandatory evacuation for Charlton County had been lifted.



"It's good because it means the fire is no longer a threat to us," Allbritton says smiling.

Yet, Allbritton says she has no plans of packing up and heading home just yet, "We can breathe a little bit easier now but will still be here serving the firefighters as long as they need it."

The Salvation Army has set up a South Georgia Fire fund. Sears says 100% of the donations will go towards benefiting first responders.

Donate Online: Here

Donate By Mail: The Salvation Army PO BOX 930188 Norcross, GA 30003. Please designate 'South Georgia Fires' on all checks

Donate By Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

