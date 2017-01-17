Mom of teen slain at the Jacksonville Landing says he was not a gang member.

The mom of a 16-year-old male teen slain at the Jacksonville Landing says he was not a gang member. Dozens gathered Tuesday night on the Landing steps for a vigil in Khamoi Petersen's memory.

During the memorial, the Khamoi's mother passionately denounced reports that her son was involved in gang activity or the Art Walk shooting on Jan. 4.

"His heart was pure, he was never disrespectful, everybody loved him, he went to school every day," said Monifa Petersen. "Whatever you are putting out about him being at the Art Walk, he was home with me [that day]."

The Khamoi's mother said her son approached police for help that night before being shot, because he feared for his life.

"If he was a gang member he would have handled it on his own," Peterson said. "It's sad that you label a 16-year-old honor student as a gang member. That upsets me to my heart."

Relatives of Petersen say labeling a shooting 'gang-related' ignores the value of Khamoi's life.

"My son's name is not going to go in vain, I'm not going to stop until I receive justice for Khamoi," Petersen said.

