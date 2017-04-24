VERIFY: Will gas prices climb this summer?

We're verifying whether gas prices are expected to rise this summer (PHOTO: First Coast News)

Gas prices in Florida hit a 20-month high this past Friday, leaving some people wondering whether gas prices will remain high or climb even further this summer.



According to AAA, the statewide average price per gallon reached $2.47 Friday, the highest it’s been since August 2015.



Gas is currently priced 38 cents higher than this time last year, according to AAA.



AAA Northeast Florida Spokesperson William Bishop said gas prices rise every year around spring and summer, however this year’s jump seemed to be greater.



He attributed the soaring prices to supply and demand; refineries are switching from the winter to summer blend, which is more expensive, while demand is rising because more people are taking spring road trips.



Bishop said AAA predicts gas prices could rise to $2.70 a gallon this summer because of supply and demand.



The good news for the First Coast? Jacksonville is among the least expensive metro markets for gas, according to AAA.



“One of the main reasons is because we get gasoline delivered right through the ports,” Bishop said.



“So we don’t have that additional cost of transportation.”

Lets us also remember that gas prices have come way down from their all time highs. Back in July 2008, average gas prices in Florida hit a record $4.11 per gallon, according to AAA. They've also been as high as $4/gallon as recently as 2011.

