VERIFY: Was a Texas Home Depot selling water for $42.72?

This was reportedly found at a Home Depot near Houston. Is it real?

There have been a bunch of questions about a photo taken at a Texas Home Depot showing a 24 pack of water being sold for $42.72.

Store spokesman Matt Harriman confirms it is real.

Here's the full story:

The store, in Clear Lake Shores, was sold out of bulk pallets of water. This DASANI water was only labeled in their computers for individual sale. A customer wanted to buy the single bottles, before they were unwrapped from the plastic.

At $1.78 a bottle, the math adds up to $42.72.

Home Depot says putting out the sign was an error and now all individual water bottles are being sold at 17-cents per bottle.

About 45 Home Depot stores are currently closed because of #Harvey.

