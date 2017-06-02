Verify: Was a SWAT operation caught on a suspect's webcam?

Breon Hollings, 22 (photo: JSO)

THE QUESTION

A video has started making the rounds on social media and other parts of the internet allegedly showing a shirtless man in his bathroom showing off cash - prior to a flash going off and SWAT officers running through the home.

The claim made - that this video was shot in Jacksonville and shows an actual takedown of a drug dealer. Many on social media are claiming the suspect was able to escape.

The YouTube video, posted by Duval Promo, is called 'Trap Raided On Live Jacksonville Fl' - its Facebook counterpart has nearly 2,000 shares at the time of this writing and well over 100,000 views.

Hollings pre-arrest flaunted a couple hundred dollars in $20 bills. (Photo: YouTube/Duval Promo)

WHAT WE FOUND

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to find out more about this reportedly local incident.

A spokesperson for the law enforcement agency forwarded along an arrest report for 22-year-old Breon Hollings. He was arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges.

The man in the video claims several times 'this s*** don't stop.' It would appear, according to the sheriff's office, that it would, indeed, stop.

Hollings was arrested at his home on the 5200 block of Amazon Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff's office and SWAT team members served a search warrant for the home - which would coincide with the armed and armored men in the video.

Inside Hollings' home was a handgun, crack cocaine, ammo, Oxycodone pills, cash and various drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

When asked about the video and a potential incident, the sheriff's office forwarded along Hollings' mugshot and arrest report.

For added clarity, his mug shot (attached) can be compared alongside the video. When Hollings leaves his bathroom, the tattoo of an AK-47 on his neck can be seen more clearly than when he is facing the camera.

Several minutes after the suspect in the video disappears, a SWAT member can be seen peering into the house's bathroom. (Photo: YouTube/Duval Promo)

CONCLUSION

This video does show a man getting arrested on camera. While there does appear to be some minor edits in the video, the sheriff's office confirmed its validity.

There have also been scattered reports on social media that Hollings was able to escape - this is not true.

He's being held without bond in the Duval County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed cocaine possession, armed possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture of distribution of drugs.

People may not think it's like this - but it is. This claim is VERIFIED.

