Verify: Is The Players Championship changing its dates?

Could the The Players Championship see its schedule shift to earlier in the year?

The buzz on social media has been that the tournament could be moving from May to March as soon as 2019.

University of North Florida play-by-play commentator Richard Miller tweeted that he "found out recently that The Players Championship will move back to March. Not for 2018 but starting in 2019."

Miller then tweeted the information is exclusive but did not reveal his source.

First Coast News reached out to Miller who stood by his reports.

FCN also reached out to TPC about the tweet on Thursday morning.

Alex Urban, who serves as the manager of communications for the PGA Tour, told us that there was no announcement to be made.

Urban then sent us an email that said the Commissioner of the PGA Tour said its position has not changed since our first report on possible changes back in June.

At this point, TPC is staying in May and FCN can verify that the tweet is false.

The players has not made a decision about moving the date of the tournament yet.

