Verify: Is swimming and snacking bad for you?

Swimming and snacking was something most parents shunned when we were kids.

The thought was that one would receive horrible cramps if they went swimming right after a feast.

We traced the origins of the cramps story to a 1911 Boy Scouts handbook.

"Many boys make the mistake of going into the water too soon after eating," the handbook said.

The literature from over a century ago stated that paralyzing cramps would result from that practice.

Was that a fair diagnosis? First Coast News sought out some help in verifying this claim.

It turns out Duke University has a clear and extensive fact sheet on swimming and eating.

The guide stated extra blood does rush to your digestive system when you eat, but not enough to give you cramps. Your arms and legs will still work just fine.

A big sorry goes out to the Boys Scouts, as the 106-year-old theory is false.

