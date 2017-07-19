VERIFY: Is seltzer water bad for your teeth?

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images) (Photo: Randy Shropshire, 2016 Getty Images)

A good seltzer water over ice is pretty refreshing in the summer, and it's good for you right? That's because it doesn't have a lot of sugar. But is it good for your teeth?

A First Coast News viewer sent us an article and wanted us to verify it. It claims that seltzer water is bad for your teeth.

Who better to ask about this than two brothers who run a dental practice in Jacksonville. First Coast News sat down with Andrew and Brian Maples from Advanced Dental Services.

"So the way you get the bubble in the drink is from the carbonation so adding the carbon dioxide to the water which gives you the bubbles. That process makes it more acidic. From what we are reading, it seems like the drink becomes the same acidity of a fruit juice apple juice, orange juice. not quite as acidic as what you would have with a soda, Pepsi, Coke. Enough to cause potential harm to the teeth," Andrew Maples said.

The main thing with that is just to like anything consume in moderation and to limit them to meal times. It's better to have one seltzer water during meals is a lot better than to sip one seltzer water throughout a work day. The less time that the teeth are exposed to the carbonic acid in the seltzer water, the better for the enamel," Brian Maples said.

First Coast News asked the brothers on a scale from one to ten -- ten being the worst, something like mountain dew ---and one being the best-- like water, how bad is seltzer water really?

"I would say seltzer water is going to be on the right side of 5, like in the 6,7 range. Probably about the same as a juice," Andrew Maples said.

So what if we plan on having a bubbly La Croix every once in awhile. Is there anything that we can do to help prevent further breakdown of our enamel?

"Brush at least twice a day, floss, any sort of fluoride mouthwash can re-mineralize in any areas the seltzer water may create issues with," Maples said.

The brothers say that if you can't brush after eating or drinking something acidic, even rinsing your mouth out with water can help prevent more enamel breakdown. And of course, go to your regular cleanings and check-ups.

So sorry to say all you lovers of bubbly water, we can verify that seltzer breaks down your tooth enamel.

If you have something you would like us to verify, send an email to verify at FirstCoastNews.com

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV