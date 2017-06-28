VERIFY: Is Delta giving away free tickets?

A passengers waits for a Delta Airlines flight in Terminal 5 at Los Angeles International Airport, May 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team is checking out a post that’s all over Facebook claiming Delta is giving away two free tickets to everyone in celebration of its anniversary.

It sounds amazing, but is it true? Our Verify researchers went straight to Delta to get answers.

We found that Delta is not giving away free plane tickets. A spokesperson confirms the airline is well over 90 years old, and the post claims the deal is in celebration of Delta’s 33rd anniversary, so that is incorrect.

Also, like other scams our fact checkers have found, the Delta post on Facebook makes you take a survey before allegedly giving you tickets. It’s a tactic hackers often use to steal your personal information.

So we can verify this post is false, and you definitely don’t want to share it with friends.

VERIFY: Sources

Delta Airlines spokesperson

