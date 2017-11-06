Verify: Is a video of worms in Ferrero Rocher chocolates real?
Teranda Cole and her sister-in-law from Hyattsville, Md. came across a cringe-worthy video on Facebook, showing creepy crawlers worming their way in and out of a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. They asked the WUSA9 Verify team to find out if it's real.
WUSA 10:32 AM. EST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
The Greatest Generation; PFC Robert L. BewseeNov. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
Most of church shooting victims were childrenNov. 6, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Gov. Scott proposes slashing drivers license costNov. 6, 2017, 10:29 a.m.