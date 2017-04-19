VERIFY: How Jaguars owner Shad Khan's donation helped Trump set funding record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new report shows contributions from billionaires, including Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, helped President Donald Trump's inaugural committee set a new fundraising record.

Times Union: Jags owner among NFL owners that gave $1M to Trump's inauguration

A completed form filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on April 18 itemizes the donations accepted by the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee. The 508 page document lists Shahid Khan of Naples, as making a $1 million donation toward President Trump's inauguration on December 28, nearly seven weeks after the election.

According to the FEC Form 13 that donation helped push the amount raised for the Trump inauguration to $106,750,308.

The amount towers over inauguration funds raised for previous presidents.

Each page of a Form 13 report lists three separate donation transactions.

President Barack Obama's Inauguration Committee FEC donation report was 5,425 pages in 2013; 7,055 pages in 2009. Obama raised $43,248,040 in 2013, according to FEC records.

President George W. Bush's 55th Inauguration Committee report in 2005 was 6,643 pages and shows Bush accepted $42,258,720 in donations.

President Trump's report contained 508 pages, representing less than 10 percent of the donors but double the funding of his two presidential predecessors.

