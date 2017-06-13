WTLV
VERIFY: Do you have to slow down in school zones during the summer?

A KHOU 11 viewer wanted to know - do you need to slow down in school zones during the summer?

HOUSTON - A viewer sent our Verify team a timely question now that school is out - do you still have to slow down in school zones during the summer break?

Our Verify fact-checkers reached out to HISD, the largest school district in the state. Here's what we found:

  • If the light is flashing, drivers still have to slow down.
  • The reason for that is because school is still in session for some kids (summer school)
  • Also, HISD gives free meals to kids over the summer so some schools are still open

We can verify that if the light is flashing, slow down in the school zones during the summer.

VERIFY: Sources

Lila Hollin, Media Relations Specialist with HISD

