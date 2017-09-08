VERIFY: Can you be fired for missing work during a natural disaster?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Irma's 11 p.m. track
-
Waves crashing into Jacksonville Beach
-
LATEST TRACK: 11 p.m. Irma update
-
Hurricane Irma track update
-
Hurricane hacks
-
Friday Noon Hurricane Irma update
-
Free sandbags in St. Johns County
-
Hurricane Irma 2 PM Friday Update
-
Tracking Irma: Sept. 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma 5am track update
More Stories
-
HURRICANE WATCH for all of Northeast FloridaSep. 5, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Find your evacuation zone ahead of Hurricane IrmaSep. 6, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane watch issued for the First CoastSep. 9, 2017, 5:13 a.m.