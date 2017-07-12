VERIFY: Can high temperatures blow out your tire?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The summer months mean it's hot, especially on the First Coast. With the heat rising, some viewers expressed concern regarding whether or not the extreme heat could blow out a tire.

They asked our Verify Team to look into it and this is what we found:

According to an article by AAA, in extreme heat, when road temperatures are really high, driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat, which increases the likelihood of a blowout. Low tire pressure can also affect the handling and braking of a vehicle.

"As far as extreme heat causing your tires to blow, there's a slight increase of risk, but mostly not," said Jeff Rials from Sandalwood Car Care.

Rials also said that for every 10 degrees, there's a difference of two pounds per square inch, or PSI, in the tire pressure either up or down.

VERIFY: Extreme heat and low tire pressure could blow out your tire, but it's unlikely.

"The biggest cause of tire issues and blowouts [are] lack of maintenance," Rials said. "Tire pressures being too low, not getting alignments and uneven wear on your tires... so take care of your tire pressure and take care of your tires, the better off the tire will be; The safer the tire will be."

In other words, Rials said you should properly maintain your tires in order to be safe in the sweltering sun.

Tire Tips:

Tires should be checked when the car has not been driven recently.

Tires should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. You can find this number on the inside of the driver door jamb, not the number on the tire.

Check tire treads for accurate depth. (If the tread is even with the wear bar on the tire, you should replace them.) Federal standard said tire tread shouldn't be under two-32nds of an inch.

