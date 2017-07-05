VERIFY: Can a tennis ball soak up oil in your pool?

It's hot outside, which means more people are heading to the pool. With the sun comes sunscreen and sweat, so while you're in the pool, those oils will end up on the top like an oil slick.

Our Verify Team set out to determine if there is a home remedy to take care of this problem. More particularly, can you use a tennis ball to soak up the oil like so many articles on the Internet suggest?

We spoke on the phone with representatives from All Types of Pool Service and Tropical Pools in Jacksonville.

One expert said the tennis ball would soak up some of the oil, but not all. The other expert said they had never heard of this remedy. Instead, they suggest a good filter would soak up the oils.

So we can verify that a tennis ball would soak up some oil, but there's no point in throwing them in if you have a good filter.

If there's something you'd like us to verify, send us an email at verify@firstcoastnews.com

© 2017 WTLV-TV