VERIFY: Who is responsible for Craigslist 'slave' ad?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a story you may have seen trending on your Facebook page: A Craigslist ad showing a picture of two Fleming Island students with the title, "Two Slaves for Sale."

After First Coast News posted the story, we received several comments and questions regarding who is responsible for the ad, and the actions the students in the ad can take. Our Verify Team reached out to Curtis Fallgatter, a legal expert who has practiced law for 30 years and works for Fallgatter & Catlin in Downtown Jacksonville, to get the answers:

Verify Claim No. 1: The parents of the students can pursue legal action against the poster of the Craiglist ad.

"There are several options for the parents," Fallgatter said. "One is settle, they could get an injunction against the young man because it's effectively cyber stalking... They could go to court... They could also refer it for a criminal prosecution and see if the State Attorney's office determine if it violated the criminal statute."

Our Verify Team determined this claim is true . Parents have multiple options if they would like to pursue legal action.

Verify Claim No. 2: Craigslist can be held responsible.

"I would assume that if something is reported to them, they would want to take it down," Fallgatter said. "But that's always difficult dealing with this monolith corporation and whether they'll do the right thing, but they should."

Our Verify Team also looked into what Craigslist prohibits on their website. We found they the site does prohibit "offensive, obscene, defamatory, threatening, or malicious postings or email." Its terms of use also states that the site isn't liable for any harm resulting from what's posted on their page, even if it's illegal conduct.

Our Verify Team determined that this claim is false . Craigslist is not responsible for the actions of their users.

