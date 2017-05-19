Venomous snake found in St. Johns County yard; expect more to come out in this weather

There are only six species of snake in Florida that are venomous - and a water moccasin found in a St. Johns County yard is one of them.

The drought affecting the First Coast is driving these snakes out and into the open - a wildlife specialist says the drought is part of the reason why they're on the move.

Chad Powers lives in St. Johns County. He says he was shocked at the sight of the 4-foot long venomous snake.

"I had my grill from the side of the flowers over to where it is now," Powers says. "And when I turned around I saw something long and brown coming up out of these flowers."

He says last week, another water moccasin was inside the pool area, curled up in a corner.

It's not unusual for snakes to out this time of year - especially with the recent dry weather.

"They're growing, they're shredding, and they're traveling and mating," says Brian Payne, a wildlife specialist. "Water moccasins, brown water snakes, branded water snakes, certain sub-species that are acclimated to water as it dries up they're going to be trying to move forward and find more."

He says while not all snakes are venomous, they can hurt you.

"They all will put you in the hospital for days at a time," he says.

Payne says looking at the ground you walk on is a necessity, even in your own back yard.

"We have two young girls that are all playing every single day, obviously one is up around the pool, you know who's to say one of our kids wouldn't get bit," Powers says. "Or the dog."

Don't use a firearm to kill a snake in your neighborhood - call a professional instead.

For anyone interested in more knowledge about what kind of snake might be paying you a visit - and to find out if it is venomous or not - head to this link.

