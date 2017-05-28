Close Vehicle fire briefly shuts down I-95 northbound near Forest St. Northbound lanes were briefly shut down on Sunday afternoon. First Coast News , WTLV 9:42 PM. EDT May 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A vehicle fire caused a traffic headache on Interstate 95 northbound on Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed, but they reopened soon after that. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Daily's Place first concert on 5/27 1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways 'Pump Doctors' offer cheap and dangerous injections Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Calais Campbell Former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier faces fight of his life 9-foot alligator found off Coast Guard Beach in Georgia Local archaeologists continue to make more discoveries One father's advice: Here's why you shouldn't say 'Happy Memorial Day' Barracks at NAS Jacksonville evacuated Federal prosecutor found dead on South Florida beach More Stories Man found dead behind abandoned building in North… May 28, 2017, 1:15 p.m. Mississippi man arrested in connection to the death… May 28, 2017, 9:34 a.m. Jax Beach Police asking for public's help to find… May 28, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
