Vehicle fire briefly shuts down I-95 northbound near Forest St.

Northbound lanes were briefly shut down on Sunday afternoon.

First Coast News , WTLV 9:42 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

A vehicle fire caused a traffic headache on Interstate 95 northbound on Sunday afternoon. 

Around 3 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed, but they reopened soon after that.

