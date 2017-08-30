USAA giving over $1 million to Harvey relief

USAA logo (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - USAA says they are prepared for what will be one of the largest catastrophes they've handled.

With Harvey still causing damage in South Texas, exact numbers of how many members needing help haven't come in yet.

USAA says it is already reaching out to help those who need it.

The company said they are also in the process now of making a $1 million donation to help the victims of Harvey.

"We are now on a 24 seven rotation with our employees getting ready to serve our members. We have a mobile team who is down in Corpus Christi to take care of our members down in South Texas, Rockport, Port Aransas, and the surrounding areas, and we are ramping up for Houston whenever it's safe to go there," USAA CEO Stuart Parker said.





