U.S. Coast Guard searching for possible person in St. Johns River

First Coast News , WTLV 8:46 PM. EDT July 01, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard says there's an "overturned" 18-foot boat in the St. Johns River as well as a "possible" person in the water.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

We have a crew on the way. 

