U.S. Coast Guard searching for possible person in St. Johns River

The U.S. Coast Guard says there's an "overturned" 18-foot boat in the St. Johns River as well as a "possible" person in the water.
Crews pulling in the overturned boat near the fuller warren bridge. No word on any injuries @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Kktbmxy0ey— Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 2, 2017
Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
We have a crew on the way. Stay with First Coast News as we learn more details.
