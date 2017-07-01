U.S. Coast Guard searching for possible person in St. Johns River

PHOTO: First Coast News

The U.S. Coast Guard says there's an "overturned" 18-foot boat in the St. Johns River as well as a "possible" person in the water.

Crews pulling in the overturned boat near the fuller warren bridge. No word on any injuries @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Kktbmxy0ey — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 2, 2017

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

