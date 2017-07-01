WTLV
U.S. Coast Guard searching for person in the St. Johns River downtown

Reports say the person fell into the water from the Riverwalk by the Acosta Bridge

First Coast News , WTLV 3:06 PM. EDT July 01, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Several agencies are searching for a person who reportedly fell into the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified that a person had fallen into the river from the Riverwalk near the Acosta Bridge around 6 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene around 6:23 p.m. and are continuing the search. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are assisting in the search.

