U.S. Coast Guard investigating curious commercial fishing trip

One captain, three crewmen with little experience, and two very different stories about what happened on a fishing trip that ended with a U.S. Coast Guard escort back to land.

Bill Owen, one of the crew members, said he felt held against his will while working on a commercial fishing boat that left out of Ft. Pierce on May 11.

Owen said he responded to an online job posting looking to hire fishing hands. He said the trip was to last six days but on the fifth day, things turned combative.

"Tuesday came and we were told we're not going in [to land], [the captain said] I'm not going to tell you when we're going in, I'm not going to tell you where we are," said Owen. "It got progressively worse [going] from just aggressive talk to aggressive actions. That's when it went from being not fun to this is a serious issue."

Saved by the Phone

Owen texted 911 using his smartphone and immediately received a text back. The dispatcher took his information and passed it to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Once we got close enough to land, I got that first bar of cell phone signal," said Owen. "I figured this out kind of on the fly."

Without access to the boat's navigation, he said he used his cell phone's compass app, which comes standard with most iPhones. He was able to get his exact geographical coordinates to give to Coast Guard emergency responders.

He also used his phone's 'share my location' feature.

Within 30 minutes on May 20, he said help arrived.

"They were there fast," Owen said. "[The Coast Guard] saved us, I didn't think we were going to make it."

The captain, who spoke with First Coast News but declined a recorded interview, denies ever holding the crew against their will. He said he's been doing commercial fishing for 35 years and said he was only asked once about their return date. He believes the police involvement stemmed from the crew not understanding how much hard work and time is involved in commercial fishing. He said several of his crews recently have left disgruntled. He added that he lost $9,000 in profit in cutting the trip short, and he did not pay the crewmen.

The Coast Guard confirms escorting the fishing boat back to Fort Pierce but declined to comment further as the incident remains an open investigation. No charges or arrests have been made.

Owen posted his account of the story to Facebook and has been shared nearly 2,000 times. The post references the possibility of the incident being connected to a human trafficking ring; First Coast News has found no evidence supporting that claim.

