A fire has sparked up near a separate fire in Nassau County and forced the closure of U.S. 17 between Crandall Road and County Road 108 (see map).

Emergency management says they've got crews on scene and are working to put out the new blaze.

When crews are finished putting out the fire, the roadway will reopen.

Check back often for updates. This story is developing.

© 2017 WTLV-TV