UPS expecting mass hire in Jacksonville

UPS employees sort out packages for delivery on May 9, 2017 in New York. UPS officials at a news conference discussed the decision by the World Expo 2020 Dubai to use UPS to handle the logistics operations for the event. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT, This content is subject to copyright.)

UPS (NYSE: UPS) plans to hire almost 2,000 seasonal and permanent employees in the Jacksonville area, the company announced Monday.

The company expects to hire 95,000 seasonal employees nationwide ahead of the holiday increase in packages. In the last three years, 35 percent of UPS' seasonal package handlers received permanent positions after the holidays.

“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” said CEO David Abney, who was once a part-time employee at UPS. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”

UPS is primarily hiring package handlers, drivers and supervisors. Package handlers and drivers start at $10.20 per hour, and part-time supervisors begin at $14.85 per hour. Beginning Oct. 1, new hires will also be eligible for a $100 a week retention bonus.

Read more on the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Jacksonville Business Journal