UPS expecting mass hire in Jacksonville

UPS (NYSE: UPS) plans to hire almost 2,000 seasonal and permanent employees in the Jacksonville area, the company announced Monday.
The company expects to hire 95,000 seasonal employees nationwide ahead of the holiday increase in packages. In the last three years, 35 percent of UPS' seasonal package handlers received permanent positions after the holidays.
“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” said CEO David Abney, who was once a part-time employee at UPS. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”
UPS is primarily hiring package handlers, drivers and supervisors. Package handlers and drivers start at $10.20 per hour, and part-time supervisors begin at $14.85 per hour. Beginning Oct. 1, new hires will also be eligible for a $100 a week retention bonus.
Read more on the Jacksonville Business Journal.
Jacksonville Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs