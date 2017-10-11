UNF investigating video 'mocking' students who participated in BLM rally on campus

Screenshot of the UNF video under investigation

The University of North Florida is investigating a video that appears to show two people mocking the Black Lives Matter movement in a racist way. One of the people in the video is reportedly a student.

The video surfaced on Facebook Wednesday. It appears to be taken from Snapchat and shows two people jumping up and down, making animal noises with the caption "What actually went on at the B[LM] rally."

A Black Lives Matter rally was held on campus earlier that day.

A student saw the video and posted it to Facebook saying "the racism at this school honestly is just ridiculous. This is not okay and will never be okay and needs to be handled."

The post garnered more than 400 shares Wednesday night.

A few hours after the video, the University of North Florida announced it is investigating the video.

UNF is aware of and investigating a video that appears to show several people mocking, in a racist way, the students in today's campus rally pic.twitter.com/Li24lvthEv — Univ.ofNorthFlorida (@UofNorthFlorida) October 12, 2017

