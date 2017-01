University of North Florida (Photo: Provided by www.unf.edu)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida is getting recognized by the nation.

U.S. News & World Report has named UNF among the best in the nation when it comes to online bachelor's programs.

It ranks 48 out of more than 1300 similar programs in the country.

UNF is the only higher education institution listed.