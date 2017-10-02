UF student among the 527 hurt in Las Vegas shooting

Kristin Babik is a UF law student who was shot during the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night. Photo: GoFundMe

A University of Florida student was among the more than 500 people who were hurt during the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

Third-year UF law student, Kristin Babik, is currently in the hospital in stable condition. Her mother, Betty Babik, said she flew out to Las Vegas for the weekend to attend the Route 91 country music festival where a lone gunman opened fire at the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 59 and injuring 527 others as of Monday night.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500 injured

Betty Babik said her daughter and her friends thought the gunfire was fireworks at first.

"She started to run and they had to climb over a wall to get out and she started complaining of pain in her back, but kept running," Betty Babik said. "... We were in shock. Didn't know what to say, didn't know what to do."

Betty Babik said her daughter received a single gunshot wound and was one of the first victims rushed to the hospital.

"I just don't understand why someone would do this to innocent people," she said.

Betty Babik said she plans to reunite with her daughter in Las Vegas to help take care of her.

"I want to give her a big hug, but she's got a chest tube in so I'll probably just give her a big kiss on the forehead."

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Kristin Babik's recovery. There has been no word on when she will be released from the hospital.

© 2017 WTLV-TV